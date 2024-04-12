5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'

'MTV Spitsvilla' brings not only a lot of plot twists along with many love triangles, but twists and ticket to fame. Here is a list of splitsvillans who went to the next level of their career from being fresh faces to red carpet regulars.
Let us have a look:
1. Rishabh Jaiswal
This 'MTV Splitsvilla X4' star now graces the screens of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. He had left a lasting impression among the audience with his presentable appearance and his skills. He further showcased his amazing skills in 'MTV Roadies Karm ya Kand' through which he was able to bag a role in the web series 'Ashramam 2'.
2. Paras Chhabra
This 'MTV Splitsvilla X5' winner started his journey in shows like 'Karn Sangini', 'Vighnaharta Ganesh', 'Badho Bahu', 'Adhuri Kahaani Humari' and 'Aarambh - Kahani Devsena Ki' and a film 'M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai'. He stole the heart of his fans through these shows and also left an indeliable mark with his amazing talent and emerged as a finalist in the famous show 'Bigg Boss Season 13'.
3. Sana Sayyad
This runner-up of 'MTV Splitsvilla Season 7' graced the stage with her partner Utkarsh. She also moved to great heights in her career by doing roles in famous TV shows like 'Jaana Na Dil Se Door', 'Divya-Drishti, Spy Bahu', 'MTV Girls on Top', 'Lockdown Ki Love Story' and 'Kundali Bhagya'.
4. Aly Goni
His captivating presence on screen throbbed the hearts of many of his fans. Starting his journey in 'MTV Splitsvilla Season 5', the show was a breakthrough in his career where he seized a role in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. Though he didn't win the trophy in ' MTV Splitsvilla Season 5', he surprised his fans as a wild card entry in 'Bigg Boss Season 14'. He also went to the next level by getting featured in two music videos of Neha Kakkar.
5. Shagun Pandey
Shagun was a participant in 'MTV Splitsvilla 11' which was a breakthrough in his career. He faced many challenges but remained determined and made to the finals and came up as a runner-up alongside Samyukta. He also appeared in many shows like 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', 'Shubharambh', 'Kyun Uthe Dil Chod Aaya'. He performs so well in his current project 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'. He also played a role in a short film and was also featured in a few music videos.
