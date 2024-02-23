‘12th Fail’ Actress Medha Shankr Says ‘Had Only Rs 257 In Account’

Actress Medha Shankr, who received a lot of positive response to her work in ‘12th Fail’, shared that at one point she was “fully broke” and only had Rs 257 in her account.

The actress, who has been presented with IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STAR meter Award, also shared that she first auditioned for ‘12th Fail’ in 2022, and during the screentest she had a strong intuition that this role was meant for her.