Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Says That Bollywood Believes The Audience Is Dumb

Vivek Agnihotri, a filmmaker, took a jab at the Bollywood business recently. He claimed that Bollywood believes its audience is stupid. He also stated that his film, 'The Kashmir File,' affected societal transformation.

'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Says That Bollywood Believes The Audience Is Dumb
Vivek Agnihotri in Thiruvananthapuram PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 12:44 pm

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took a jibe at the Bollywood business during a musical event named 'Sounds Of The Kashmir Files' on Friday. The creators of the hit film 'The Kashmir Files' organised a musical event to relive the memories associated with the film. On May 13, the event took place in Mumbai's Opera House.

As per reports on Times Now, Agnihotri claimed that Bollywood believes the public is 'dumb', and that everything should be dumbed down for them. The filmmaker went on to say that his production company's ideology is that the audience is smarter than he is.

According to Agnihotri, his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has influenced societal transformation. The director of 'The Kashmir Files' indicated that the entire community is now recovering, and separatist leader Yasin Malik has now allegedly admitted to his role in terror actions. 

Related stories

Shashi Tharoor-Vivek Agnihotri Engage In Twitter Spat Over 'The Kashmir Files'

Vivek Agnihotri Mocks Akshay Kumar's Appreciation For 'The Kashmir Files'

'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out At Wikipedia For Incorrect Description Of The Genocide

The filmmaker went on to say that the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits is now being discussed across the world, not only in India. He went on to say that directors should have complete faith in the abilities of performers. He said that everyone on the set of 'The Kashmir Files' was treated equally.

The event was attended by director Agnihotri and cast members, actors, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar from ‘The Kashmir Files.’ The event also included musicians and vocalists from the film's soundtrack.

The film is currently available on the OTT platform Zee5.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vivek Agnihotri Bollywood The Kashmir Files Pallavi Joshi Darshan Kumaar Sounds Of The Kashmir Files Zee5 OTT Platform Vivek Agnihotri India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Crypto Whales Wiped Off Terra Luna On Binance, Other Platforms. Read Here To Know More

How Crypto Whales Wiped Off Terra Luna On Binance, Other Platforms. Read Here To Know More

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court