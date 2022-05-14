'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Says That Bollywood Believes The Audience Is Dumb

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took a jibe at the Bollywood business during a musical event named 'Sounds Of The Kashmir Files' on Friday. The creators of the hit film 'The Kashmir Files' organised a musical event to relive the memories associated with the film. On May 13, the event took place in Mumbai's Opera House.

As per reports on Times Now, Agnihotri claimed that Bollywood believes the public is 'dumb', and that everything should be dumbed down for them. The filmmaker went on to say that his production company's ideology is that the audience is smarter than he is.

According to Agnihotri, his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has influenced societal transformation. The director of 'The Kashmir Files' indicated that the entire community is now recovering, and separatist leader Yasin Malik has now allegedly admitted to his role in terror actions.

The filmmaker went on to say that the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits is now being discussed across the world, not only in India. He went on to say that directors should have complete faith in the abilities of performers. He said that everyone on the set of 'The Kashmir Files' was treated equally.

The event was attended by director Agnihotri and cast members, actors, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar from ‘The Kashmir Files.’ The event also included musicians and vocalists from the film's soundtrack.

The film is currently available on the OTT platform Zee5.