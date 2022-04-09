'The Confession': Nana Patekar To Make A Comeback First Film After #MeToo Allegations

Actor Nana Patekar will be seen in ‘The Confession’ next. This will be his first film after the #MeToo scandal in 2018. The team released the film’s teaser and it showed Patekar in a courtroom. A voiceover is played through the teaser.

The announcement came from film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who said, “NANA PATEKAR IN 'THE CONFESSION'... #NanaPatekar returns to the big screen after a gap, will essay principal role in social-thriller #TheConfession... Directed by #AnanthNarayanMahadevan... Produced by #NarendraHirawat, #PravinShah, #SagoonWagh, #AjayKapoor and #SubhashKale (sic).”

The teaser shows computer-generated visuals of a confessional and then a courtroom. Patekar speaks in Hindi which translates to, “I have seen the face of truth, even heard its voice. I know the truth but won't accept it. I am ready to give up my life for it.”

Actress Tanushree Dutta, back in 2018, filed a complaint against Patekar saying that he inappropriately touched her while filming a song on March 26, 2008, on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’.

Dutta’s complaint brought along a wave of what is known as India’s #MeToo movement. Post that many journalists, actors and women from various industries came forward and spoke about their harassment and molestation by men in powerful positions. Amongst the accused men there were names of directors like Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, music composer Anu Malik and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

In Patekar’s case, the Mumbai police filed a B-summary report in the metropolitan magistrate court, Andheri, for closing the case. They said that there was no evidence to keep the case going. Police had also mentioned that Dutta’s accusations were false and revengeful in nature.

Patekar is known for his films like ‘Khamoshi’, ‘Ab Take Chhappan’, ‘Welcome’, and many others.