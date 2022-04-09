Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'The Confession': Nana Patekar To Make A Comeback First Film After #MeToo Allegations

Actor Nana Patekar will be next seen in 'The Confession'. This will be his first film since #MeToo allegations were filed against him by actress Tanushree Dutta in 2018.

'The Confession': Nana Patekar To Make A Comeback First Film After #MeToo Allegations
Nana Patekar Instagram/ @nana.patekar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 4:46 pm

Actor Nana Patekar will be seen in ‘The Confession’ next. This will be his first film after the #MeToo scandal in 2018. The team released the film’s teaser and it showed Patekar in a courtroom. A voiceover is played through the teaser.

Related stories

Nana Patekar Responds To CINTAA, Calls Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Baseless, False

Tanushree Dutta Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Nana Patekar

Rakhi Sawant Slams Tanushree Dutta And Supports Nana Patekar

The announcement came from film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who said, “NANA PATEKAR IN 'THE CONFESSION'... #NanaPatekar returns to the big screen after a gap, will essay principal role in social-thriller #TheConfession... Directed by #AnanthNarayanMahadevan... Produced by #NarendraHirawat, #PravinShah, #SagoonWagh, #AjayKapoor and #SubhashKale (sic).”

The teaser shows computer-generated visuals of a confessional and then a courtroom. Patekar speaks in Hindi which translates to, “I have seen the face of truth, even heard its voice. I know the truth but won't accept it. I am ready to give up my life for it.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nana patekar (@nana.patekar)

Actress Tanushree Dutta, back in 2018, filed a complaint against Patekar saying that he inappropriately touched her while filming a song on March 26, 2008, on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’. 

Dutta’s complaint brought along a wave of what is known as India’s #MeToo movement. Post that many journalists, actors and women from various industries came forward and spoke about their harassment and molestation by men in powerful positions. Amongst the accused men there were names of directors like Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, music composer Anu Malik and filmmaker Subhash Ghai. 

In Patekar’s case, the Mumbai police filed a B-summary report in the metropolitan magistrate court, Andheri, for closing the case. They said that there was no evidence to keep the case going. Police had also mentioned that Dutta’s accusations were false and revengeful in nature.

Patekar is known for his films like ‘Khamoshi’, ‘Ab Take Chhappan’, ‘Welcome’, and many others. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nana Patekar Tanushree Dutta #MeToo #MeToo Movement New Movie Upcoming Movies Art And Entertainment Entertainment Nana Patekar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

A Shadowy Hand: Kashmir’s Tryst With Horror

A Shadowy Hand: Kashmir’s Tryst With Horror