‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Varun Dhawan Calls Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff A ‘Couple Package’ Amid Their Breakup Rumours

Varun Dhawan, who appeared on the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ with Anil Kapoor, talked about Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff.

Varun Dhawan; Tiger Shroff with Disha Patani
Varun Dhawan; Tiger Shroff with Disha Patani Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 6:15 pm

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, who recently shared screen space as father-son duo in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, were the latest guests to grace the couch of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’. As expected, the two made several revelations about their acting journeys and personal lives. 

During the episode, Varun talked about how Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani can be ambassadors of Maldives tourism, and called them a couple package. Well, for the uninitiated, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were praised by both Anil and Varun for their fitness. 

During the rapid fire round, when host Karan Johar asked Varun, “Who should become the ambassador for Maldives tourism?” The actor replied quickly, “Tiger-Disha. The couple package.” When asked about the Instagram account he is obsessed with, Varun yet again quipped, “Disha and tiger. Such a fit couple.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Varun went on to recall an incident and revealed, “I remember inviting them to my house. Tiger only had almonds. He is damn fit.” He also pointed out how Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan were stalking Disha and disclosed how the two actresses had a big-time girl crush on her. 

Varun’s statements about Disha and Tiger have come at a time when there are rumours of them parting ways after dating for several years. In fact, when Tiger appeared on the show with his ‘Heropanti’ co-actor Kriti Sanon, he had confirmed his relationship status and said that he was single. “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around,” he had said at that time, adding, “I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!” 

Disha is yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ streams every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

