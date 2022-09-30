‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’: Shilpa Shinde To Get A Special Surprise From Rashmika Mandanna

This weekend, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ will witness a heartfelt moment as renowned actress Rashmika Mandanna extends support to contestant Shilpa Shinde. In one of the earlier episodes of the show, Shilpa Shinde broke down while sharing about the circumstances she faced due to the lack of family support in her life. Upon getting to know this, Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen as a guest on the show, stays true to her persona as a star with a heart of gold.

In the upcoming episode, ‘Pushpa’ actor decides to watch Shilpa Shinde’s entire performance from the contestants’ family area which brings smiles to everyone’s faces. With a renewed burst of energy that came with Rashmika Mandanna’s sweet gesture, Shilpa Shinde sets the stage on fire while grooving to ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ and ‘Dilwalon Ke Dil Ka’.

The star guest, Rashmika Mandanna cheers Shilpa Shinde throughout the performance. After her dance act concludes, an emotional Shilpa Shinde gives Rashmika Mandanna a warm hug. Moved by Rashmika Mandanna’s kindness, judge Madhuri Dixit Nene captions the moment by remarking, ‘Yahi toh pyaar hain (This is what love is all about)!’

Shilpa Shinde has turned out to be one of the strongest contenders this season. Will she be able to repeat her terrific performance like that of ‘Bigg Boss’ where she ended up being the winner of that season? Well, only time will tell.