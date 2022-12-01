Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Fauda' Star Lior Raz Says He Is A Big Fan Of Ayushmann Khurrana

Home Art & Entertainment

'Fauda' Star Lior Raz Says He Is A Big Fan Of Ayushmann Khurrana

'Fauda' star Lior Raz greeted Ayushmann Khurrana and said that he was a "big fan"

Ayushman Khurrana
Ayushman Khurrana Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 12:02 pm

'Fauda' star Lior Raz greeted Ayushmann Khurrana and said that he was a "big fan"

of him.

Lior Raz along with Avi Issacharoff were present at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for the world premiere of the fourth season of their show, 'Fauda', an Israeli espionage thriller.

A clip shows, Raz shaking hands with Ayushmann and telling him that he's a big fan of the Indian actor, to which, Ayushmann thanked him.

Ayushmann was at IFFI to also speak about his next, 'An Action Hero' that releases on December 2.

He attended the 53rd IFFI in Goa where he got felicitated for being the "Biggest Disruptor" and "Game Changer" in Hindi cinema.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Fauda Ayushmann Khurrana
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones