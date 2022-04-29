Friday, Apr 29, 2022
‘Dhaakad’ Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut Shines In An Action-Packed Avatar

The trailer of ‘Dhaakad’ starring actress Kangana Ranaut and actor Arjun Rampal is finally out. Here are some highlights from the trailer.

'Dhaakad' Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut Shines In An Action-Packed Avatar
Kangana Ranaut And Arjun Rampal Instagram

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 10:50 pm

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal starrer ‘Dhaakad’s trailer was released a little while ago with huge fanfare. The film, directed by filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai, has been in the news for quite some time, and with Ranaut as the lead, it sure promises to be one of the most hyped big-ticket releases this summer.

Here’s what we liked about the trailer and what we didn’t:

Firstly, Kangana Ranaut is fiery in her action-packed avatar. She has managed to get the look and feel of an international spy-cum-assassin to the best. The varied disguises she gets in from one scene to the other make you feel like you’re watching any Hollywood movie like 'Resident Evil' or 'Ava'.

Arjun Rampal in that white dyed hair looks deadly villainous. He has played negative characters quite well in the past, and from the looks of it, he seems to have nailed it once again in ‘Dhaakad’.

The action stunts seem to have been practised and practised a million times before they were shot. The precision with which each shot cuts from one to the other makes you feel like you’re actually witnessing it in some Chinese martial arts movie.

Same with the cinematography by Tetsuo Nagata, which makes the two-minute-forty-seven-second look terrific.

What’s disappointing in the trailer is that in an action film you want to see purely action, which happens in most of the Hollywood counterparts in such genres. However, here it seems there is some sad and sobbing back story because which turns Ranaut into this killing machine. Hoping that this would not turn into an emotional sob-story laden second half where the audience is sitting sympathising with the lead actress. Hoping there are no songs or romantic sequences which would have been fitted forcefully into an action film just to give a breather to audiences from the high-flying action.

Also, it seems that all the good action scenes have been stuffed into this trailer itself. Will there be more action that the audience wouldn’t have seen in the trailer? Hoping not to be disappointed in that department.

Divya Dutta wasn't given enough screen space in this trailer, and her role didn't quite come out as such. Hopefully, the National Film Award winner would get good enough screentime to showcase her prowess.

Razneesh Razy Ghai has managed to get the sleek actioner feel to this trailer to perfection. It makes you want to look forward to more. And the good part is that the release date isn’t too far off. Usually, such big-budget and highly hyped films show their trailers almost a month or two months before the actual release date, and by the time the actual movie comes, there are so much of promotional videos that you’ve already seen online that you feel like you have already seen half of the film even before entering the theatres. Here, you can watch this in just another 20 days, as it hits theatres on May 20.

Visually told More

