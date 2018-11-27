Yasir Shah's 14-Wicket Haul Helps Pakistan Beat New Zealand In 2nd Test, Level Series 1-1

Yasir Shah became only the second Pakistani bowler and the first spinner from the country to take 14 wickets in a match as the hosts won the second Test match against New Zealand at Dubai on Day 4 Tuesday. The innings and 16 runs win helped Pakistan level the three-match series 1-1.

Yair, 32, picked by 14 wickets in the match, thus equaling Imran Khan's record (14/116 vs Sri Lanka in 1982). He picked up eight wickets in the first innings, following that up with another six in the second innings.

This is his best bowling performance, and third best by a leg-spinner in the history of cricket. Yasir also became the highest wicket-taker after 32 Tests, beating legendary Aussie pacer Syd Barnes, who took 189 wickets in 27 matches.

After 32 Tests, Pakistan great Waqar Younis has 187 wickets, while Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has 176 scalps. His figures were also the best against the Kiwis, beating Windies Courtney Walsh's 13/55 at Wellington in 1995.

Following on, New Zealand were bowled out for 312 in their second innings despite fighting knocks from Tom Latham (50), Ross Taylor (82) and Henry Nicholls (77).

Pakistan, who lost the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi, were put on the victory path by leg-spinner Yasir Shah who followed his career best 8/41 with 6/143 in the second innings.

But New Zealand's batsmen led by Taylor and Nicholls made Pakistan toil hard. Nicholls added 52 for the fourth wicket with Taylor and another 57 for the next with BJ Watling who made 27.

Earlier, Taylor had resisted during his aggressive knock before becoming off-spinner Bilal Asif's first wicket in the match.

Taylor smashed seven boundaries and a six during his aggressive 128-ball knock and added a valuable 80 runs for the third wicket with Tom Latham who fell for 50.

New Zealand were forced to follow-on after superb bowling by Yasir, who dismissed them for a paltry 90 on Monday.

Resuming at 131/2 Taylor smashed medium pacer Hasan Ali's first ball of the day to cover boundary to reach his 29th half century in Tests. Before this knock, Taylor had managed just 21 runs in the three innings of this series.

Latham completed his 15th Test fifty with a single but was caught behind off Hasan after Paul Reiffel consulted television umpire Ian Gould for a fair catch. Latham hit four boundaries.

The third and final Test will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting December 3. New Zealand won the first match by four runs.