﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Pulwama Attack Horrible, Says Trump, Urges Pakistan To Cooperate With India

Pulwama Attack Horrible, Says Trump, Urges Pakistan To Cooperate With India

40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday, when a JeM terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into a vehicle carrying them.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 February 2019
Pulwama Attack Horrible, Says Trump, Urges Pakistan To Cooperate With India
PTI Photos
Pulwama Attack Horrible, Says Trump, Urges Pakistan To Cooperate With India
outlookindia.com
2019-02-20T08:00:27+0530

US President Donald Trump Tuesday described as a "horrible situation" the Pulwama terrorist attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, in which 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed, and said he was getting reports on it and would issue a statement.

Separately, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino expressed "strong support" for India and asked Pakistan to "punish anyone responsible" for the February 14 attack.

The suicide attack has led to escalation of tension between India and Pakistan and Trump told reporters at the Oval Office of White House that it would be "wonderful" if the two South Asia neighbours get along.

"I have watched. I have got a lot of reports on it. We will have comment (on it) at an appropriate time. It would be wonderful if they (India and Pakistan) get along," Trump said in response to a question.

"That (the terrorist attack) was a horrible situation. We are getting reports. We will have a statement to put out," Trump said.

At a separate news conference, the State Department Deputy Spokesperson said the US has been in close communication with the Indian government "to express not only our condolences but our strong support".

"We urge Pakistan to fully cooperate with the investigation into the attack and to punish anyone responsible," Palladino said. In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the US has also been in contact with Pakistan, he said.

Following the terrorist attack, Trump's National Security Advisor, John Bolton, has supported India's right to self-defense.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Bolton, and the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in separate statements have asked Pakistan to immediately take action against the JeM and its leaders and end support to terrorist safe havens.

The CRPF personnel were killed when a JeM terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into a vehicle carrying them in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Donald Trump Washington Pulwama terror attack Indo-Pak International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Arrives In India, Received By PM At Airport
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters