President-Elect Joe Biden Pledges To Unite America

US President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to unite the country, saying that now is the “time to heal in America.”

Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the bitterly-fought presidential election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify, who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States," Biden said in his victory speech on Saturday night.

In his first remarks as President-elect, Biden said, "I am humbled by the trust and confidence you've placed in me."

"I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," Biden told the gathering amid applause and cheers from the audience.

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

