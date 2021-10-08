Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pope Francis Will Not Attend UN Climate Summit: Vatican

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican delegation would be led by the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who acts as the prime minister of the Holy See.

Pope Francis Will Not Attend UN Climate Summit: Vatican
Pope Francis meets a group of Italian army officers at the end of his weekly general audience at Vatican. | AP

Trending

Pope Francis Will Not Attend UN Climate Summit: Vatican
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T17:52:12+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 5:52 pm

The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the October 12-November 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland's bishops also were preparing for a visit.

But Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican delegation would be led by the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who acts as the prime minister of the Holy See.

No explanation was given, but Francis, 84, had a chunk of his colon removed when he underwent intestinal surgery in July.

In an interview with the Spanish bishops' conference broadcast last month, Francis said he was back to normal, but he conditioned his presence in Glasgow on his continued recovery.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“In principle, the program is that I go. It all depends on how I feel at the time. But in fact, my speech is already being prepared, and the plan is to be there," Francis told the COPE broadcaster.

Organisers are hoping world leaders at the annual U.N. summit will increase their carbon-cutting pledges so the world can limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Pope Francis Rome Italy Vatican City Pope Climate Action Summit United Nations International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Covid-19 Rages In Russia As Vaccination Continues At Sluggish Rate

Covid-19 Rages In Russia As Vaccination Continues At Sluggish Rate

Several Feared Dead As Powerful Explosion Takes Place Inside Afghanistan Mosque

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Awarded To Journalists Maria Ressa And Dmitry Muratov

US: Texas Abortions Resume After Controversial Anti-Abortion Law Halted

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Winner To Be Announced Today

US Nuclear Submarine Hits Object In South China Sea

Israel And Palestinian Militants Exchange Bodies Like Bargaining Chips

PM Andrej Babis Front-Runner In Czech Vote Despite Scandals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from World

Ex-Taliban Leader Who Held US Journalist Captive In Pakistan Charged With Killing Of Troops

Ex-Taliban Leader Who Held US Journalist Captive In Pakistan Charged With Killing Of Troops

California Wildfires May Have Killed Hundreds Of Priceless Sequoia Trees

California Wildfires May Have Killed Hundreds Of Priceless Sequoia Trees

US City To Install Mahatma Gandhi's Bronze Bust Statue

US City To Install Mahatma Gandhi's Bronze Bust Statue

US Is Looking For 'Responsible Competition' With China: White House Says Ahead Of Virtual Summit

US Is Looking For 'Responsible Competition' With China: White House Says Ahead Of Virtual Summit

Read More from Outlook

Tata Group Buys Air India For Rs 18,000 Crore

Tata Group Buys Air India For Rs 18,000 Crore

Outlook Business Team / The announcement was made by the secretaries of DIPAM and the ministry of civil aviation.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Arijit Ghosh / As India marks Air Force Day on October 8, here's celebrating tales of valour in the face of 'invisible' enemies.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement