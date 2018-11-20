Boxing legend MC Mary Kom stormed into the 48kg semi-finals of AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships after thrashing China's Wu Yu on Tuesday at Delhi. The 35-year-old thus assured India their first medal.

Chasing an unprecedented sixth gold medal in the marquee event, Mary Kom registered a unanimous 5-0 verdict to cement her spot in the last four. The scoreline read: 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27.

By virtue making the semis, the mother of three has assured herself at least a bronze medal. And with seven medals, she will become the most successful boxer in the event. She last won a medal in the event in 2010.

The Manipuri boxer already has five gold medals and one silver medal. Her five gold medals came in successive World Championships from 2002 to 2010. Katie Taylor of Ireland is the only other boxer to have won five gold medals in the World Championships.

She faces North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the semis on Thursday. In their previous meeting in the Asian Championships last year, the Indian had won.

But Manisha Maun's brilliant run came to an end after suffering a 1:4 defeat by the Bulgarian boxer Stoyka Petrova in the quarter-finals of women's 54kg boxing category.



Simranjit Kaur, Pinki Rani, Seema Poonia, Sonia Lather, Kachari Bhagyabati, Lovlina Borgohain remain in contention for medals.