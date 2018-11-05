Weekly Wrap-up: Tata Harrier New Details Emerge, Hyundai Santro To Get Alloys, And More

﻿
Take a look at the new Audi R8 facelift and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet and find out more about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

05 November 2018
2018-11-05T16:51:00+0530

News

  • Hyundai Santro To Get Alloy Wheels: The Santro was launched without alloy wheels, even in the top-spec Asta trim. The Korean carmaker plans to rectify this next year.

  • Tata Harrier Revealed; Gets No Sunroof: Tata has finally revealed the Harrier in its production guise.

  • Confirmed: New Maruti Ertiga To Be Sold At Arena Dealerships: The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be sold through the regular Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships when it is launched here.

  • Tata Harrier To Get Cooled Storage, Dedicated Smartphone Slots

  • 2019 Audi R8 Facelift Unveiled: Audi has unveiled the facelift of the R8.

  • Next-gen Toyota Corolla Sedan Could Debut Soon: The new generation Corolla has been caught on spy shots during testing.

  • Hyundai Mulling A Smaller Electric SUV Below Kona EV: Before even their first EV is out in India, Hyundai already has another planned in the pipeline.

  • New Hyundai Santa Fe Coming To India: Another rival to the Fortuner and Endeavour that has had an on-off relationship with the Indian market.

  • New Toyota Camry Introduced In Thailand; India Launch Expected In 2019: Toyota has launched the new Camry in Thailand and we expect it to come to India soon.

New Launches

  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet: Mercedes-Benz has launched C-Class Cabriolet in India with an updated BSVI compliant engine.

