Weekly Wrap-up: Tata Harrier New Details Emerge, Hyundai Santro To Get Alloys, And More

Hyundai Santro To Get Alloy Wheels: The Santro was launched without alloy wheels, even in the top-spec Asta trim. The Korean carmaker plans to rectify this next year.

Tata Harrier Revealed; Gets No Sunroof: Tata has finally revealed the Harrier in its production guise.

Confirmed: New Maruti Ertiga To Be Sold At Arena Dealerships: The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be sold through the regular Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships when it is launched here.

Tata Harrier To Get Cooled Storage, Dedicated Smartphone Slots

2019 Audi R8 Facelift Unveiled: Audi has unveiled the facelift of the R8.

Next-gen Toyota Corolla Sedan Could Debut Soon: The new generation Corolla has been caught on spy shots during testing.

Hyundai Mulling A Smaller Electric SUV Below Kona EV: Before even their first EV is out in India, Hyundai already has another planned in the pipeline.

New Hyundai Santa Fe Coming To India: Another rival to the Fortuner and Endeavour that has had an on-off relationship with the Indian market.