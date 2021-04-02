Indo-Pak Peacemaking: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

Following the announcement about the ceasefire agreement by the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan in February, there was a general cooling of temperatures between the arch-foes. Shrill rhetoric emanating from both capitals was scaled down and there was a sliver of hope that the attempt at normalising ties would gather some momentum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to his counterpart Imran Khan to wish him on Pakistan Day. Khan wrote back to thank Modi and said the people of Pakistan wished to live in peace with all neighbours including India.

Cynics, however, remained sceptical even though the ball had been set rolling by none other than the Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa who had said it was time for India and Pakistan to bury the hatchet and move on to unlock the tremendous potential of economic growth in the region.

When Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had tried to push the peace agenda with both Vajpayee and Modi, it was Pakistan’s military that blocked the move. General...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine