07 May 2018 Last Updated at 7:15 pm National

Weather Warning: All Evening Schools In Delhi To Remain Closed Tomorrow

The government said all evening schools (second shift which starts from the afternoon) will be shut on Tuesday.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-PTI
The Delhi government on Monday decided to close all evening schools on Tuesday following the weather department's warning about heavy rains and thunderstorm.

The government said all evening schools (second shift which starts from the afternoon) will be shut on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Anshu Prakash to review prepardness in the wake of the warning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an alert forecasting that several parts of north India including Delhi could witness thunderstorm and squall tomorrow with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometers per hour.

"All evening schools will remain closed on Tuesday following the weather warning," a senior government official told PTI.

The government also issued a list of "dos and don'ts" to deal with any such possible situation.

Officials of fire department, revenue, traffic police, home, PWD and others were present.

The revenue department of the government has already issued directions to all district officers and said water and power utilities would also keep restoration teams ready .

The Delhi traffic police also advised commuters to check weather conditions before traveling. The advisory said it had alerted forces on the field to be on the alert and to ensure that obstacles such as fallen trees were removed.

It advised commuters not to travel during a storm.

Those who stopped their vehicles on the road in the event of a storm or rain were asked to keep away from overhead electrical wires, tinned roofs, trees, etc.

The commuters were advised to take shelter under concrete structures.

Drivers were asked to use dippers or parking lights while driving.

The advisory said commuters should "keep themselves updated about weather conditions and plan their journey accordingly".

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms and gusty winds were likely to occur at isolated places over Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.

At least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in five states in dust storms, thunderstorms and lightnings last week.

(With PTI inputs)

