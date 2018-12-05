'We Caught Raazdar, Now He Will Expose Naamdars In Chopper Scam', Says PM Modi In Rajasthan

﻿
Speaking at a rally in Sumerpur, PM Modi said, "Helicopter kaand ke raazdar aur dalal ko sarkar Dubai se pakad ke layi hai. Ab raazdar raaz kholega, pata nahi baat kahan tak jayegi, kitni duur tak jayegi".

Outlook Web Bureau 05 December 2018
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
2018-12-05T14:36:00+0530

Stepping up his attack against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said VVIP chopper case accused will spill secrets of politicians he has served.

Speaking at a rally in Sumerpur, PM Modi said, "Helicopter kaand ke raazdar aur dalal ko sarkar Dubai se pakad ke layi hai. Ab raazdar raaz kholega, pata nahi baat kahan tak jayegi, kitni duur tak jayegi".

"Yesterday we won in Supreme Court, the court said Indian Govt has the right to reasses their(Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) income tax returns. Ab dekhta hoon kaise bach ke nikalte ho."

PM Modi further attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying he doesn't even know the names of his own party members.

"Congress President does not even know the names of his own party leaders. He did not even know the name of a very popular farmer and jat leader in Congress, late Kumbharam ji. He called him 'Kumbhakaran'. You can imagine what such people will do when in power."

On Tuesday, Modi alleged that Kartarpur went to Pakistan at the time of independence because the party leaders of that time had no vision and did not respect Sikh sentiments.

Referring to the recent opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor across the India-Pakistan border, Modi said, "Correcting Congress's mistakes was my destiny."

As electioneering for December 7 assembly polls in Rajasthan nears its end, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress will be conducting several rallies in Telangana and Rajasthan today.

For more assembly election stories, click here.

(With inputs from agencies)

