BJP's First-Ever MLA In Tamil Nadu, Velayuthan, Passes Away

BJP national president JP Nadda, in a post on X said: "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former MLA and social worker C Velayutham ji. He was the first-ever assembly candidate elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the BJP, representing the Padmanabhapuram constituency in the 1996 elections. His commitment and dedication to the party and to society will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters in this difficult time. Om Shanti !