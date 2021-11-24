Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Wankhede Challenges HC Order

Dnyandev Wankhede, father of NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, on Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court challenging its single-judge bench order that had refused to restrain Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik from making comments and putting social media posts against the anti-drug agency officer and his family.

Wankhede Challenges HC Order

Trending

Wankhede Challenges HC Order
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T14:39:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 2:39 pm

Dnyandev Wankhede mentioned for urgent hearing his appeal challenging the single bench order and urged a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav to grant him relief.

His appeal is likely to be heard by the division bench on Thursday.
On Monday, a single-judge bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar had refused to grant Wankhede any interim relief in his defamation suit filed against Malik, a leader of Maharashtra's ruling party NCP.

Wankhede had cited Malik's tweets and public statements, whereby the latter had alleged among other things, that Sameer Wankhede had been born a Muslim, but had falsely claimed that he belonged to a designated Scheduled Caste (SC) to secure a central government job.

Related Stories

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Viral Photo With RLD Chief Fuels Alliance Speculation

He had sought as interim relief that Malik be prohibited from making any defamatory statements or tweets, social media posts, etc, against him, Sameer Wankhede, or any of their family members.

Justice Jamdar, however, had held that imposing such a blanket prohibition upon Malik was not possible in the present case.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The single bench had held that though it seemed apparent that Malik's statements and tweets against the NCB officer had actuated out of malice and animosity, the allegations the minister had made against Sameer Wankhede did not seem prima facie (on the face of it) to be completely false.

The single bench, however, had directed Malik to henceforth make public statements or comments against Wankhede and his family only after reasonable verification of facts.
In his appeal mentioned before the division bench, Dnyandev Wankhede contended that since the single bench had held that Malik's allegations against Sameer Wankhede had stemmed out of malice, the minister should have been restrained from making further defamatory comments against him and his family.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sameer Wankhede Nawab Malik India Maharashtra Mumbai High Court
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

SL Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Mendis Puts Lanka On Top, Windies 31/6

SL Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Mendis Puts Lanka On Top, Windies 31/6

Koushik Paul / Follow Day 4 live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. Sri Lankan spinners have dominated the match so far.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement