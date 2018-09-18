Uttarakhand: Class 10 Student Of Dehradun Boarding School Allegedly Gangraped By Seniors

A student of class 10 of a boarding school in Dehradun was allegedly gangraped by her seniors last month.

Four students of the school have been detained and five staff members have been arrested by the police so far.

” 'It's a month-old incident & has come to light only now. School had tried to hide the matter. Action will be taken” Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI

The officer also said that the incident has come to light only now and that the school authorities had tried to "hide the matter".

The case came to light after a month on Sunday, when senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kureti of Dehradun was tipped-off about incident, and ordered an investigation, according to a report on Hindustan Times

The girl, who lived in the boarding, told her elder sister that she was raped, after she fell sick. Later , it was found out that she is pregnant, according to a report on NDTV.