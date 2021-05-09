Uttar Pradesh: 45-Year-Old Man Rapes Mentally-Challenged Woman, Friend Shoots Video Of Crime

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally-challenged woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday in an area that falls under the Tilhar police station limits, SHO Harpal Singh Baliyan said.

The accused allegedly raped the woman while she was sleeping in her hut, police said.

According to the police, the accused’s friend filmed the crime.

Police arrested the accused on Saturday while the woman was sent for a medical examination.

A case was registered based on the complaint of a resident of the same locality, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

