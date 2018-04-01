UP Government To Introduce Pasi Community Icons In School Syllabus

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to introduce chapters on icons from Pasi community in school syllabus, "so that future generations know about their contributions", chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

Addressing a programme organised by the community in Lucknow on Saturday, Adityanath said his government has decided to include chapters on Pasi community icons - such as Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Lakhan Pasi, Raja Ganga Bux Rawat and Uda Devi - in school syllabus.

Uda Devi was a warrior in the Indian Rebellion of 1857, who fought against the British East India Company.

Adityanath said that chapters on these icons were being introduced in the syllabus "so that future generations know about their contributions and take encouragement from them".

"Geography of those who could not preserve their history changes. All castes should be aware of their social, cultural, economic and political history," Adityanath said.

The Pasi community falls under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The community accounts for nearly 16 per cent of the SC population in the state, making it the second largest group in the category after the Jatav community.

(PTI)