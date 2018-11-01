Throwing A Fun Diwali Party

You can throw a card party or keep a Bollywood theme part where everyone can dress up like their favourite Bollywood characters. It can be a colour theme party too where you can dress up in one bright festive colour combined with another like red and green or yellow and pink. If you have friends from different states, then you can tell your friends to dress up in their state costumes. All you need to do is let your imaginations go wild and think of some interesting theme.

INNOVATIVE DECORATION

It is that time of the year when you can do up your house with diyas and lights. If your hosting a theme party your décor should match up with the theme. You can use vibrant coloured cushions made f rich Indian fabrics. The festive colours are chilli, saffron and turmeric. Use a lot of flowers too for decoration. You can get innovative with the lighting by using antic lanterns and lamps. Floating candles with fresh flowers in a brass urali will add class to your decoration. Remember Diwali is the time to take out your brass items. In fact, what is Diwali without brass diya stands. If you are having a card party on the night of Diwali, make a floor arrangement by throwing colourful rugs on the floor with cushions.

DRESS CODE

Diwali party offers you the chance to dazzle up in you brightest ethnic outfit. You can set up a dress code as per the theme of the party. And you can also play safe by opting for a sari. This is because sari is one attire you can never go wrong with. Designer Gunjan Jain says, “The sari is a democratic garment that does not judge a woman by her body type. It is one garment which can be draped in the most traditional to the most fashionable way in which one can make a personal statement. In my work, I have constantly tried to break the notion that a sari is a restrictive garment.”

DIWALI TREATS

No Indian festival is complete without lavish food and drinks. Like the way to a man’s heart is through the stomach, in the same way the way to your guest’s heart is also through the stomach. So, pay special attention of the food being served. Make innovative starters- bot vegetarian and non-vegetarian and do not forget to keep different varieties of sweets and sweet dishes. Do make some simple homemade sweets because that is considered to be auspicious for Diwali. Strike the balance between health and decadence with some tweaked versions of traditional Diwali treats. Try beetroot halwa with amaranth. Chef Ashish Singh says , “Boil and grate beetroot, add clarified butter to the pan and add on the grated beetroot and amaranth power. To this add condensed milk and dried fruits.”

Keep the main course to a single pot cooking like some vegetarian and non-vegetarian biriyani with some raita.

MUSIC

For all parties, music plays a very important role and Diwali parties it should be loud Bollywood music. Keep some space in your drawing room and the balcony attached to it, so that the guests can groove to the hip hop numbers and shake their legs.

When it comes to crackers stick to phujaris, fountains and charkis. But be careful that you make an outdoor arrangement for bursting these crackers. But be a responsible citizen and do not get any crackers that makes noise. Make sure that you do not add to the noise and air pollution by overdoing the cracker bit.

GIFTS

Diwali is all about spreading joy and pampering your near and dear ones with exciting gifts. You can gist jewelleries and dresses to family members. But for the guest you can make diyas or buy some earthen pots and paint them in the colours of your imaginations. Metals items like brass and silver wares like spoons or decorative pieces can make for some innovative gifts. Peepal Farm has come up with an excellent gifting idea to help in the rescue of stray animals. Robin Singh, of Peepal Farm says, “All our products are cruelty-free, carry a message about compassion towards animals, and story of a dog who needs a home. Our products help generate employment for women in our village. 100 percent profits are used to support our stray animal recovery centre.”

GAMING TIME

What fun is Diwali party without card games. Card games are done in good humour to lift the spirit of Diwali party. And remember Diwali is all about bringing in the Lakshmi to your house. You can make arrangements for casino theme games or poker. Rummy and black jack are also very popular Diwali card party games. So, keep a deck of card ready for the invitees. Keep in mind the number of guest you wish to invite, the food, the drinks, the gifts and the décor.