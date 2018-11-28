Tata Harrier To Get Puddle Lamps, JBL Speakers

The Harrier will be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine

Will come with a manual transmission

Harrier is expected to be priced between the Hyundai Creta and the Jeep Compass

Tata is all set to unveil the Harrier SUV in December 2018. While the official revealing is still a week or so away, the carmaker has started revealing some details about the upcoming SUV. Soon after teasing the dashboard, the carmaker has now confirmed that the new Harrier will be equipped with JBL speakers and puddle lamps.

While the carmaker has confirmed that the speakers will be sourced from JBL, the manufacturer of touchscreen unit is yet to be known. Tata’s current flagship, the Hexa, features a ConnectNext Infotainment system by Harman and 10-speaker JBL system.

If the rumours are to be believed, Harrier’s infotainment unit is being sourced by the same company that makes infotainment systems for JLR cars. The Harrier will come with a floating touchscreen unit that looks bigger than the 6.5-inch unit seen on the Nexon.

As far as puddle lamps are concerned, no other Tata car features these at the moment.

Other details known about the Harrier’s cabin include:

The dashboard gets a wooden finish with silver accents running across the width

It will come with a two-part instrument cluster. It gets an analogue speedometer on the right side, while the left side gets a full-colour screen that displays the tachometer and MID (multi-info display).

The front centre armrest will get a cooled compartment

The recent spy shots also revealed a stick-type manual adjustment lever for the ORVMS. However, we feel these might be limited to the pre-production models.

Apart from the dashboard and speakers, the carmaker has already revealed the exterior styling of the SUV and it looks quite similar to the H5X concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Tata has also confirmed that the Harrier will be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a manual transmission. As far as features are concerned, the top-spec variants of the Harrier will be equipped with ESP, rear washer and wiper, defogger and alloy wheels. To know more about the Harrier, stay tuned to CarDekho.com. We will be sampling the upcoming SUV soon.

Source: cardekho.com