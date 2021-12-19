Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Stan Swamy's Next-Of-Kin Files New Plea Against NIA Court's Observations Against Him

There was prima facie evidence against him in the case, the court had noted. Swamy then filed an appeal in the HC, but he died before the HC could decide it.

Stan Swamy's Next-Of-Kin Files New Plea Against NIA Court's Observations Against Him
Stan Swamy. | PTI Photo

Trending

Stan Swamy's Next-Of-Kin Files New Plea Against NIA Court's Observations Against Him
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T00:20:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 12:20 am

Father Frazer Mascarenhas, an associate of late Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to clear Swamy's name in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. 

In a petition filed  through senior counsel Mihir Desai on Thursday, Mascarenhas, former principal of city-based St Xavier's College, also sought that the court monitor the judicial inquiry into Swamy's custodial death.

Last month the Jamshedpur Jesuit Province (JJP) had requested the high court that Mascarenhas be considered as Swamy's next-of-kin and allowed to challenge observations made by the lower court while rejecting Swamy's bail plea in the Elgar Parishad case.

Related Stories

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal had asked  the JJP to file a fresh plea while disposing of all pending pleas filed by Swamy. Swamy (84) died at a private hospital in Mumbai on July 5 while awaiting medical bail. Earlier, in March 2021, a special court for National Investigation Agency cases had rejected his bail application.

There was prima facie evidence against him in the case, the court had noted. Swamy then filed an appeal in the HC, but he died before the HC could decide it. In the fresh plea filed in the high court, Mascarenhas said  the NIA  court's observations amounted to preliminary findings of guilt against Swamy and besmirched his reputation.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Had Swamy been alive, he would have had the right to prove his innocence, and his next-of-kin should be given the right to clear his name considering that he died awaiting trial, the petition said. It also urged the high court to monitor the judicial inquiry which is held when a person dies in judicial custody under section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Besides the immediate cause of death, the inquiry must also look into the events that preceded his death, including his worsening health while at Taloja prison and the inadequate health facilities there, it said. The HC is yet to assign a date for the hearing of the plea.

The Elgar Parishad case relates to a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, as per city police, was backed by Maoists and which led to caste violence at Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Father Stan Swamy Mumbai High Court Elgar Parishad case Elgar Parishad-Maoists Links National Investigation Agency Stan Swamy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Harish Manav / As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

BWF Worlds: Srikanth Beats Sen In Thriller To Enter Final

BWF Worlds: Srikanth Beats Sen In Thriller To Enter Final

Jayanta Oinam / Kidambi Srikanth fought back to beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles semi-final at BWF World Championships 2021.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement