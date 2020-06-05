June 05, 2020
Yuvraj Singh Apologises For 'Casteist' Remark On Yuzvendra Chahal, Says He Believes In 'Dignity Of Life'

Yuvraj Singh Apologises For 'Casteist' Remark On Yuzvendra Chahal, Says He Believes In 'Dignity Of Life'

While referring to Yuzvendra Chahal's obsession with TikTok videos, Yuvraj Singh made a casteist remark on the India spinner during an online chat with Rohit Sharma

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2020
Yuvraj Singh Apologises For 'Casteist' Remark On Yuzvendra Chahal, Says He Believes In 'Dignity Of Life'
Yuvraj Singh Apologises For 'Casteist' Remark On Yuzvendra Chahal, Says He Believes In 'Dignity Of Life'
A day after a police complaint was filed against Yuvraj Singh for making a "casteist" remark on Yuzvendra Chahal, the celebrated all-rounder on Friday expressed regret and said that he "never believed in any kind of disparity." (More Cricket News)

In a tweet, the 39-year-old wrote: "This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception."

While referring to Chahal's obsession with TikTok videos, Yuvraj made a casteist remark on the spinner during a casual online chat with Rohit Sharma.

The incident took place in April during a live Instagram session with Rohit.

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same," Yuvraj continued.

Yuvraj, one of India's greatest match-winners, faced the wrath of fans, many of them asking the former cricketer to issue an apology.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Dalit activist and advocate Rajat Kalsan had filed a police complaint against Yuvraj.

"My love for India and all its people is eternal,” Yuvraj added.

