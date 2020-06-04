Police Complaint Filed Against Yuvraj Singh For 'Casteist' Remarks On Yuzvendra Chahal: Report

June 04, 2020
Dalit rights activist and advocate Rajat Kalsan has reportedly filed a police complaint against Yuvraj Singh in Hisar

IANS 04 June 2020
A police complaint has reportedly been filed against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for a casteist remark that he made during a live chat recently on social media. (More Cricket News)

Yuvraj stirred up the hornet's nest after he made a casteist remark towards Yuzvendra Chahal while having a conversation with Rohit Sharma on Instagram.

"Ye b****i logon ko koi kaam nahi hai Yuzi ko... Yuzi ko dekha kaisa video daala (these people like Yuzi don't have anything to do...did you see what kind of video Yuzi shared)," Yuvraj was heard as saying in a video which went viral on social media.

"Maine usko woi bola ki apne baap ko nacha raha hai tu pagal to nahi hai (I asked him has he gone mad that he is making his father dance)," replied Rohit.

According to a report in Zee News, Dalit rights activist and advocate Rajat Kalsan has filed a police complaint against Yuvraj in Hansi in Hisar. The report further stated that Kalsan has also demanded for Yuvraj's arrest.

The advocate also targeted Rohit and said that the Indian opener did not express his displeasure over Yuvraj's comment. Hansi SP Lokendra Singh said that he has submitted the investigation to the DSP City, the report further said.

Yuvraj has been facing huge backlash on social media, with netizens asking the former Indian all-rounder to apologise for his comment. The hashtag Yuvraj_Maafi_Maango (Yuvraj Singh apologise) also started trending on Twitter a couple of days back.

IANS Yuvraj Singh Yuzvendra Chahal Cricket Sports

