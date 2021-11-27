Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Why Chris Gayle Isn’t Happy With Modern-Day Openers’ Approach In T20s? Universe Boss Explains

Veteran West Indian Chris Gayle, currently playing Abu Dhabi T10, feels the entertainment from T20 cricket is slowly fading away with the openers’ cagey approach in the powerplays.

Why Chris Gayle Isn’t Happy With Modern-Day Openers’ Approach In T20s? Universe Boss Explains
Chris Gayle is the most successful T20 player in the world with over 14000 runs in the format. | File photo

Trending

Why Chris Gayle Isn’t Happy With Modern-Day Openers’ Approach In T20s? Universe Boss Explains
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T10:38:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 10:38 am

Big-hitting West Indies batter Chris Gayle has criticised the modern-day openers for ‘killing the entertainment’ in T20 cricket with their cautious approach in the power plays. The Jamaican said that the T10 cricket is setting new standards when it comes to explosive batting. (More Cricket News)

“I think, with T10 cricket, that’s how T20 cricket started. From the first over, batters used to go but T20 cricket has slowed down dramatically and T10 cricket has now raised the bar a bit,” Gayle said in a statement.

“They’re killing the entertainment in T20 cricket, straight up, because in those first six overs, we can get more as openers but guys are taking their own time.

“Sometimes they bat to get a score and they take away from the fire they should be bringing to the batting department in the first six overs, but T10 is spot on and hopefully, we’ll see more T10 coming around,” added Gayle, an undisputed ‘king’ in T20s.

On pitches which were not really conducive for playing expansive shots straightaway, the batsmen often resorted to adopting a cautious approach in the powerplays during the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Gayle said, “I don't know why batters get so cagey during the first six overs. When T20 cricket started, guys were going from ball one, if you really check the history of T20 cricket looking back on it.

“I don’t like that fact, I think we should go hard, keep the entertainment that is within the game of T20 cricket and continue to keep that aggression in the first six overs.” Gayle’s Team Abu Dhabi are currently top of the Abu Dhabi T10 table with five wins from five matches.

The 42-year-old Jamaican veteran is confident that this could be the year that Team Abu Dhabi lift their first T10 title.

Tags

PTI Chris Gayle Abu Dhabi Cricket T20 Cricket T10 League T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies Cricket Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Scores: Mushfiqur Rahim Misses Century, Bangladesh Cross 300

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Scores: Mushfiqur Rahim Misses Century, Bangladesh Cross 300

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Scores: Ravi Ashwin Gives India Breakthrough, Will Young Out For 89

Chelsea Defender Ben Chilwell Suffers ACL Injury, Faces Lengthy Layoff

England Cricket Racism: ECB CEO Tom Harrison Launches 12-point Anti-racism Plan

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Toil As New Zealand Openers Dominate Day 2 Play

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Mumbai City Face Hyderabad FC Test In Fatorda

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Liton Das-Mushfiqur Rahim Stand Stuns Pakistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Nerijus Valskis Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat FC Goa 3-1

ISL 2021-22: Nerijus Valskis Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat FC Goa 3-1

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy, Portugal In Same European Playoffs Bracket

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy, Portugal In Same European Playoffs Bracket

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22 East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match - Where To Watch Kolkata Derby, Squads, Head-To-Head

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22 East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match - Where To Watch Kolkata Derby, Squads, Head-To-Head

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Virat Kohli’s Return In Mumbai Test

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Virat Kohli’s Return In Mumbai Test

Read More from Outlook

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To The Idea Of Protest In India

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To The Idea Of Protest In India

Apoorvanand / Protests help us transcend the limits that make us human. We Know we are incomplete and strive for fullness. By drawing us out of ourselves, protests do it for us.

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Ashwin Removes Young For 89

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Ashwin Removes Young For 89

Koushik Paul / It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement