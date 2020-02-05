February 05, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wayne Rooney Set For Manchester United Reunion After Derby County Seal FA Cup Fifth-Round Place

Wayne Rooney Set For Manchester United Reunion After Derby County Seal FA Cup Fifth-Round Place

Derby County's win over Northampton Town means Wayne Rooney is set to face his former club Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round

Omnisport 05 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Wayne Rooney Set For Manchester United Reunion After Derby County Seal FA Cup Fifth-Round Place
Wayne Rooney
File Photo
Wayne Rooney Set For Manchester United Reunion After Derby County Seal FA Cup Fifth-Round Place
outlookindia.com
2020-02-05T14:52:57+0530

Wayne Rooney is poised to face his former club Manchester United after helping Derby County to a 4-2 victory over Northampton Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay. (More Cricket News)

The winners of Tuesday's match at Pride Park secured a home tie against United in the fifth round, with the matches to take place in midweek between March 3 and 5, with no replays.

A reunion between Rooney and the team with whom he became a superstar will now go ahead, with the 34-year-old former England frontman netting a 77th-minute penalty in the win over League Two side Northampton.

After joining United from Everton in 2004, Rooney went on to become the club's record goalscorer, netting 253 times in 559 appearances.

Rooney left Old Trafford in 2017, returning to Everton, where he spent one season before moving to MLS side DC United.

Derby confirmed Rooney's signing last year, with the former England captain officially joining in January. He has scored three goals from eight appearances for the Rams in all competitions.

Next Story >>

Younis Khan Claims PCB Owes Him Rs 4-6 Crore

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Wayne Rooney FA Cup Football Manchester United Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos