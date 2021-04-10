Watch - Glenn Maxwell Smash Krunal Pandya Outside The Stadium As RCB Beat MI In IPL 2021 Opener

April 10, 2021
Poshan
Maxwell, who was bought by RCB for whopping Rs 14.25 crore, justified his billing by smashing a 28-ball 39 studded with three fours and two sixes

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2021
Glenn Maxwell made a smashing debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore with a quickfire knock of 39 of 28 balls.
2021-04-10T13:11:45+05:30

Glenn Maxwell announced his arrival at the Royal Challengers Bangalore team with a six that even left Indian skipper Virat Kohli awestruck. HighlightsScorecard | News

Maxwell, who till last season was a vital cog in Punjab Kings side, was bought by RCB for whopping Rs 14.25 crore. The Australian all-rounder justified his billing by smashing a 28-ball 39 studded with three fours and two sixes.

Maxwell is known for hitting the ball long and he showed his class when he carted Krunal Pandya’s to a six well beyond 100m which landed outside the MAA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kohli who was at non strikers end was at awe as the ball sailed outside the stadium

Watch the Kohli’s reaction and Maxwell’s six here.

Later in a twitter post, RCB thanked Punjab Kings for releasing Maxwell. Punjab Kings not to be outdone thanked Royal Challengers Bangalore for giving them Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan and Mayank Agarwal. All were part of RCB at some point of time and are now playing for Punjab Kings. Read the hilarious exchange between the two teams here.

 

