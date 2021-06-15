June 15, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  UEFA Champions League: Dinamo Zagreb Headline Qualifying Draw

UEFA Champions League: Dinamo Zagreb Headline Qualifying Draw

The qualifying rounds return to two-leg, home-and-away series after being played as single elimination games last season to ease congestion after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start

Agencies 15 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:26 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UEFA Champions League: Dinamo Zagreb Headline Qualifying Draw
The losing teams in the first qualifying round transfer across to the new Europa Conference League, the third-tier competition which kicks off next month.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ChampionsLeague)
UEFA Champions League: Dinamo Zagreb Headline Qualifying Draw
outlookindia.com
2021-06-15T19:26:59+05:30

While eight of its squad are playing at the European Championship, Dinamo Zagreb was among the biggest names in a draw on Tuesday for next season's Champions League. (More Football News)

The Croatian title winner was drawn to face Valur of Iceland in the first qualifying round.

The first leg is in Zagreb on the same July 6 or 7 dates as the Euro 2020 semifinals. The return game is the following week.

The qualifying rounds return to two-leg, home-and-away series after being played as single elimination games last season to ease congestion after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start.

Tuesday's draw featured the title winners from domestic leagues ranked No. 20 and below by UEFA.

Ferencváros, which played in the group stage last season, is at home first against the winner of a preliminary round bracket featuring the four lowest-ranked countries.

Legia Warsaw is away first against Bodø/Glimt, which won its first Norwegian title in 2020.

UEFA said the winner between Slovan Bratislava and Shamrock Rovers will get a bye through to the third qualifying round to evenly balance the draw in subsequent rounds.

The losing teams in the first qualifying round transfer across to the new Europa Conference League, the third-tier competition which kicks off next month.

It is likely some teams involved in Tuesday's draw will play in all three UEFA club competitions — the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League — by the end of September.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

World Test Championship Final: India Announce 15-member Squad For New Zealand Clash

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Football UEFA Champions League Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos