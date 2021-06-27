Tokyo Olympics: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Wins Jamaican 100m, Yohan Blake Also Qualifies For The Games

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruised to a victory in the 100 meters at the Jamaican national championships and will head to Tokyo in search of her third Olympic gold medal. (More Sports News)

Fraser-Pryce ran the final Friday night in 10.71 seconds to defeat Shericka Jackson by .11. Elaine Herah finished third.

The 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce won her fourth world title at the 100 meters in 2019, two years after having a son, Zyon. She is the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion, and won bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Her victory sets up a matchup with American champion Sha'Carri Richardson, who is 13 years younger than Fraser-Pryce.

In the men's 100, Yohan Blake qualified for his third Olympics by finishing second behind Tyquendo Tracey, who won that final in 10 seconds flat.

This is the first Olympic cycle without Usain Bolt since 2000. Bolt debuted at the Olympics in 2004, then won the first of his three golds in the 100 by setting the world record in Beijing in 2008.

Blake took silver behind Bolt at the 2012 Olympics in both the 100 and 200. He won the gold medal in the 4x100 relay in 2016, but did not make the podium in the individual sprints.

Blake and Fraser-Pryce are also entered in the 200, which concludes Sunday.

(AP)

