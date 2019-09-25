Poshan
Sri Lanka Replace Zimbabwe For T20I Series In India

The BCCI has roped in Sri Lanka for the short series in place of Zimbabwe, which has been suspended by the ICC

PTI 25 September 2019
As planned earlier, the first T20 will take place in Guwahati on January 5, followed by matches in Indore on January 7 and Pune on January 10.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday named Sri Lanka as Zimbabwe's replacement for a short three-match T20 International series to be held in January next year. (More Cricket News)

As planned earlier, the first T20 will take place in Guwahati on January 5, followed by matches in Indore on January 7 and Pune on January 10.

Also Read: ICC Suspends Zimbabwe From International Cricket

"In the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series. Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed their participation," the BCCI said in a statement.

The series against Zimbabwe was in doubt after the ICC had suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in July this year over government interference in its administration.

The ICC Board unanimously decided that ZC, an ICC Full Member, was in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of its constitution which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections.

Schedule:

1st T20I: January 5, Guwahati

2nd T20I: January 7, Indore

3rd T20I: January 10, Pune

