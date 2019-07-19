ICC Suspends Zimbabwe From International Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect due to violation of the body's constitution which doesn't permit government intervention.

Zimbabwe board even received a suspension earlier, by the country's, Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), the governing organisation of all registered sporting associations in the country, which was violation articles 2.4 (c) and d.

In a statement, ICC said, "Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended with immediate effect. The ICC Board unanimously decided that Zimbabwe Cricket, an ICC Full Member, is in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of the ICC Constitution which imposes an obligation on Members to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its governance and /or administration for cricket respectively."

Due to this suspension, ICC's funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative outfits from the country won't be allowed to participate in any ICC events.

The parent body has directed Zimbabwe Cricket Board to be reinstated to office within three months. Progress in this aspect will be considered at the October Board meeting.

"We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution," said ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar.

