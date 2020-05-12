Spin Has 'Been Taken Out Of The Game': Adam Zampa Asks Cricket Australia To Review Pitches

Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa has asked Cricket Australia to review cricket pitches in the country so as to give a lifeline to the tweakers, who are struggling to get wickets. (More Cricket News)

"It's really hard to get a wicket now that's a day four turner with any rough," the 28-year-old told reporters in a video call on Tuesday.

Cricket remains a sport where playing conditions still have a big say in the outcome of a match.

For example, the pitches in the Indian sub-continent are traditionally spin-friendly, while those in the so-called SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries still favours pace bowling.

But the nature of pitches in Australia have increasingly become difficult for spinners with no assistance from the "green and patchy".

"(Spin has) basically been taken out of the game now except for maybe the SCG [Sydney Cricket Ground] for example - sometimes - if the weather suits as well. “We’ve had to play a different role in first class cricket, that’s for sure," Zampa added.

India are scheduled to tour Australia later this year, coronavirus permitting; and pitches will play a vital role in how the teams are selected. And it will be interesting to see how Cricket Australia welcomes the Indian team.

But it will be fascinating to see the world's two best bowling attacks face each other.

"I don’t know if it has to be every wicket but I think there has to be some sort of emphasis in bringing spin bowlers back into the game, particularly on day four as well,” he added.

Zampa also expressed his desire to earn the 'baggy green' and play Test cricket for Australia.

He has somewhat become a white-ball specialist in recent years and so far has featured in 55 ODIs and 30 T20Is.

"For me playing Test cricket is still the ultimate goal. Over the last few years it's probably really easy for people to pinpoint me as a while-ball bowler," Zampa said.

"I've played most of the white-ball games for Australia over the last few years so it's really limited my first-class opportunities, so I really want to change people's perceptions."

Zampa's first-class record, however, doesn't paint a good picture as far as him getting picked for the longest format is concerned.

Since 2012, he has played just 38 first-class matches and picked 105 wickets. Moreover, in the last three seasons, he has featured in just three Sheffield Shield games and scalped five wickets.

"I know my first-class record doesn't really speak for itself but over the last three years when I haven't really been playing first-class cricket, I've really improved as a bowler so I'm looking to still get that baggy green," the 28-year-old said.

(With inputs from agencies)