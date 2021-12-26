Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
SA Vs IND: Former South Africa Captain Ali Bacher Hails Indian Pace Attack 'Best In 30 Years'

Ali Bacher feels India will start as favourites in the first two Tests against South Africa at Centurion and Wanderers that generally favour the fast bowlers. The third India vs South Africa Test is in Capetown.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the training session ahead of the first Test against South Africa. | File photo

2021-12-26T11:51:14+05:30
Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 11:51 am

Former South African captain and administrator Ali Bacher feels India will start as favourites in the three-match Test series against the home team as the tourists have the ‘best pace attack’ he has seen in the past 30 years.

Preview | Live Streaming | News

South Africa remain one of the very few places where India have not won a Test series, and the Virat Kohli-led side is determined to end the wait this time around.

“The first two Tests are to be played in Centurion, which is nearly 5000 feet above sea level and the Wanderers, Johannesburg which is nearly 6000 feet above sea level.

“The rarefied atmosphere at these two Test grounds plus the fast bouncy pitches at the Wanderers and SuperSport Park generally favour fast bowlers.

“The current Indian team has the best pace attack I have seen in the past thirty years. Therefore, India will start as favourites for the first two Test matches,” Bacher was quoted as saying.

Besides being a former cricketer, the 79-year-old Bacher also played a key role in the country’s successful conduct of the 2003 ICC World Cup. The Indian pace attack comprises Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Heading into the first Test, India will be full of confidence having won a second consecutive Test series in Australia earlier this year and taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in England before the fifth and final Test had to be postponed to 2022 because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The last time India had toured South Africa, in 2018, the Proteas had won the three-match Test series 2-1.

Ali Bacher Virat Kohli Cricket India Vs South Africa
