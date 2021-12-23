Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, India Vs South Africa Cricket Series: Where To See Live - Full Details And Complete Schedule

India will play three Tests and as many ODIs during their tour of South Africa. The first Test starts on December 26. Watch IND vs SA live on TV and digitally.

Live Streaming, India Vs South Africa Cricket Series: Where To See Live - Full Details And Complete Schedule
Live streaming of India's matches in South Africa will be available both on TV and on digital streams. India will play a three-Test series, followed by three ODIs. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

Live Streaming, India Vs South Africa Cricket Series: Where To See Live - Full Details And Complete Schedule
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T12:43:09+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 12:43 pm

The Indian cricket team starts its tour of South Africa with the first Test starting in Centurion on Boxing Day (December 26). In the wake of COVID-19, Cricket South Africa is trying its level best to ensure the full series goes ahead as per plans. There will be no fans inside the stadium and hence they will have to watch IND vs SA matches either on TV or through live streaming in digital devices. The South Africa vs India series will be available live on STAR Sports networks. (More Cricket News)

The first India vs South Africa will start at 1:30 PM IST. Centurion is less than an hour's drive from Johannesburg. The Indian team is staying in a lodge in the Gauteng province which is very densely populated.

Live broadcast of the Tests and ODIs will take place in STAR Sports channels. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full schedule and live broadcast and live streaming timings:

First Test (Dec. 26-Dec 30, 2021) - Centurion. Live from 1:30 PM IST
Second Test (Jan. 3-7, 2022) - Johannesburg - Live from 1:30 PM IST
Third Test (Jan. 11-15, 2022), Cape Town - Live from 2 PM IST

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

First ODI (Jan 19, 2022) Paarl - Live from 2 PM IST.
Second ODI (Jan. 21, Paarl) - Live from 2 PM IST
Third ODI (Jan. 23, Cape Town) - Live from 2 PM

While the SA vs IND Test series will be part of the World Test Championship, the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

Virat Kohli will lead India in the Test matches while Rohit Sharma will captain in the ODIs. Rohit is not available for the Test series because of injury. KL Rahul will be Kohli's deputy in the Tests.

South Africa, to be led by Dean Elgar in the Tests, will bank on their pace attack against the Indians. They will miss paceman Anrich Nortje, who has not recovered from injury. Yet, SA look formidable with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Duanne Olivier in their squad.

Tags

Koushik Paul Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Live streaming Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2022 Auction: BCCI Sets Dates For Indian Premier League Mega Auction - Report

IPL 2022 Auction: BCCI Sets Dates For Indian Premier League Mega Auction - Report

Badminton Yearender 2021: PV Sindhu's Journey To Greatness, Kidambi Srikanth's Resurgence

AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Michael Vaughan Tells England To 'Get Nasty'

Serie A Wrap: Inter Milan Take Control Of Italian League, End 2021 With Win

Ligue 1 Wrap: Lionel Messi's Misfiring PSG Escape With Late 1-1 Draw Vs Lorient

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 3rd Test: Justin Langer Backs Struggling Marcus Harris

USA Vs IRE, 1st T20I: Gajanand Singh Helps United States Stun Ireland By 26 Runs

La Liga Wrap: Real Madrid Beat Bilbao In Virus-hit Game; 4th Defeat For Atletico

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Sports

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Go Down To Bangladesh In Final

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Go Down To Bangladesh In Final

NZ Vs BAN: Tom Latham To Lead New Zealand Vs Bangladesh; Ajaz Patel Left Out

NZ Vs BAN: Tom Latham To Lead New Zealand Vs Bangladesh; Ajaz Patel Left Out

Kapil Dev Salutes 1983 Cricket World Cup-Winning Team, Calls His Devils ‘Special Characters’

Kapil Dev Salutes 1983 Cricket World Cup-Winning Team, Calls His Devils ‘Special Characters’

SA Vs IND: Bonfires, Barbecues Keep Indians Happy As Cricket South Africa Tries To Keep COVID-19 At Bay

SA Vs IND: Bonfires, Barbecues Keep Indians Happy As Cricket South Africa Tries To Keep COVID-19 At Bay

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

Outlook Web Desk / There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Several people have been injured and two are dead.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement