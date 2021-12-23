Live Streaming, India Vs South Africa Cricket Series: Where To See Live - Full Details And Complete Schedule

The Indian cricket team starts its tour of South Africa with the first Test starting in Centurion on Boxing Day (December 26). In the wake of COVID-19, Cricket South Africa is trying its level best to ensure the full series goes ahead as per plans. There will be no fans inside the stadium and hence they will have to watch IND vs SA matches either on TV or through live streaming in digital devices. The South Africa vs India series will be available live on STAR Sports networks. (More Cricket News)

The first India vs South Africa will start at 1:30 PM IST. Centurion is less than an hour's drive from Johannesburg. The Indian team is staying in a lodge in the Gauteng province which is very densely populated.

Live broadcast of the Tests and ODIs will take place in STAR Sports channels. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full schedule and live broadcast and live streaming timings:

First Test (Dec. 26-Dec 30, 2021) - Centurion. Live from 1:30 PM IST

Second Test (Jan. 3-7, 2022) - Johannesburg - Live from 1:30 PM IST

Third Test (Jan. 11-15, 2022), Cape Town - Live from 2 PM IST

First ODI (Jan 19, 2022) Paarl - Live from 2 PM IST.

Second ODI (Jan. 21, Paarl) - Live from 2 PM IST

Third ODI (Jan. 23, Cape Town) - Live from 2 PM

While the SA vs IND Test series will be part of the World Test Championship, the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

Virat Kohli will lead India in the Test matches while Rohit Sharma will captain in the ODIs. Rohit is not available for the Test series because of injury. KL Rahul will be Kohli's deputy in the Tests.

South Africa, to be led by Dean Elgar in the Tests, will bank on their pace attack against the Indians. They will miss paceman Anrich Nortje, who has not recovered from injury. Yet, SA look formidable with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Duanne Olivier in their squad.