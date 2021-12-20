Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Omicron Scare: Cricket South Africa Bans Fans From Stadiums For Series Vs India

The South Africa vs India cricket series is taking place amid the rising threat of COVID-19. India's tour of South Africa itself was earlier in serious doubt. But the two boards, CSA and BCCI, agreed to go ahead with a curtailed series.

Omicron Scare: Cricket South Africa Bans Fans From Stadiums For Series Vs India
Indian cricketers during a training session at SuperSport Park, Centurion. India's tour of South Africa starts with the Boxing Day Test at the venue. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

Omicron Scare: Cricket South Africa Bans Fans From Stadiums For Series Vs India
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T21:16:38+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 9:16 pm

Hours after cancelling T20 Mzansi Super League over COVID-19 fears, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced that the high-profile cricket series against India will be played behind closed doors "to protect the players and the tour". (More Cricket News)

Indian cricketers are already in South Africa, where the Omicron variant emerged last month. The country has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is attributed to Omicron. The two teams are scheduled to play three Tests and three ODIs. The first Test at Centurion starts on December 26. 

"Owing to the increasing COVID cases around the world, and the fourth wave locally, the two cricketing bodies have taken a joint decision to protect the players and the tour by NOT making tickets available for the India vs Proteas offerings," said CSA in a statement.

The South Africa vs India cricket series is taking place amid the rising threat of COVID-19. India's tour of South Africa itself was earlier in serious doubt. But the two boards - CSA and BCCI -- agreed to go ahead with it.

"This decision was taken in order to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment," the statement added.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have been forced to forfeit a UEFA Europa Conference League game that can't be rescheduled following a bout of COVID-19 cases at the club, eliminating the team from the competition.

Spurs are one of the many Premier League sides hit by the fresh wave of coronavirus with only four games — Leeds vs Arsenal on Saturday and Newcastle vs Manchester City, Wolverhampton vs Chelsea and Tottenham vs Liverpool on Sunday going ahead in the heavily disturbed weekend.

As many as ten matches in England's top-flight football league have been postponed last week, as compared to six games called off in the whole of last season because of the coronavirus.

But the Premier League on Monday decided to fulfil the crowded festive fixtures.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam South Africa Cricket Other Sports India Vs South Africa Omicron Coronavirus India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Juan Ferrando Leaves FC Goa, Takes Charge As Head Coach Of ISL Rivals ATK Mohun Bagan

Juan Ferrando Leaves FC Goa, Takes Charge As Head Coach Of ISL Rivals ATK Mohun Bagan

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Joe Root Confident England Can Still Turn Things Around

India Vs Japan, Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Watch IND Vs JAP Semi-final Live

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Rishabh Pant, Flambouyant India Cricketer, Named Uttarakhand Brand Ambassador

PV Sindhu Appointed Badminton World Federation's Athletes’ Commission Member

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia's Perfect Day-Night Record - Stats Highlights

Rafael Nadal Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Playing In Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from Sports

Nivethan Radhakrishnan: Know India-born Ambidextrous Cricketer In Australia U-19 World Cup Squad

Nivethan Radhakrishnan: Know India-born Ambidextrous Cricketer In Australia U-19 World Cup Squad

Year In Review 2021: How Sports Fans Came Back From The Dead After COVID Ran Amok

Year In Review 2021: How Sports Fans Came Back From The Dead After COVID Ran Amok

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Confident India Start Favourites Against Japan In Semifinal

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Confident India Start Favourites Against Japan In Semifinal

Muhammad Huraira, Shoaib Malik's Nephew, Becomes 2nd Youngest Pakistani To Hit Triple Ton

Muhammad Huraira, Shoaib Malik's Nephew, Becomes 2nd Youngest Pakistani To Hit Triple Ton

Read More from Outlook

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Omicron Scare: SA Vs IND Cricket Series Behind Closed Doors

Omicron Scare: SA Vs IND Cricket Series Behind Closed Doors

Jayanta Oinam / The South Africa vs India cricket series is taking place amid the rising threat of COVID-19.

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Advertisement