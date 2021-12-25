Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test Preview: Experienced India Favourites Against South Africa

Since their historic first visit in 1992, the tour to South Africa has been an 'Achilles' Heel' for India and skipper Virat Kohli, who is certainly veering towards the business end of his leadership tenure, will like to achieve a first.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test Preview: Experienced India Favourites Against South Africa
Virat Kohli leaves after a practice session ahead of India's first Test against South Africa in Centurion, Pretoria, Tuesday, December, 21, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 1st Test Preview: Experienced India Favourites Against South Africa
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T18:02:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 6:02 pm

Skipper Virat Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first-ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test.

Live Streaming | Cricket News

The choice between an untested rookie like Shreyas Iyer and a proven but out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for the number five slot, is not an enviable one. It's more like choosing between rock and hard place with fear of unknown being a persistent factor.

Not to mention the hard call on whether Shardul Thakur with far superior skills should be the fifth bowler in place of an 'over the hill' Ishant Sharma.

READ: Rahul Dravid As Cool As Ever

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

These are not easiest of decisions to make that require copious amounts of tactical acumen mixed in equal proportion with proper communication skills.

In Mumbai, during the New Zealand Test, the team management could "rest" both Rahane and Ishant on the pretext of niggles but if on Sunday, the duo doesn't figure in the playing eleven, it will be as good as being dropped.

In the last Test, they were "unofficially dropped" and in this one, they will be officially dumped.

Since their historic first visit in 1992, the tour to Rainbow Nation has been an 'Achilles' Heel' for the touring Indian teams and skipper Kohli, who is certainly veering towards the business end of his leadership tenure, will like to achieve a first.

South Africa is no longer the force to reckon with in international cricket as they have been going through a rough transition phase over the past few years.

Kohli's men would like to pounce on the jittery Proteas like hungry African lions as the visitors have way more quality in its ranks than the home team which is full of rookies.

However an away Test series with some interesting sub-plots and hidden narratives adds to the intrigue of the battle that lies ahead and especially for 'King Kohli'.

This particular series, where even if he emphatically denies in public sphere, will be fighting multiple battles -- some tangible ones and a few intangibles.

First and foremost, Kohli, the captain, who would like to reassert his supremacy with a victory against a side which has only two players with 50 plus games -- skipper Dean Elgar (69 Tests) and senior keeper-batter Temba Bavuma (53 Tests).

It only helps that Kagiso Rabada will not have the dangerous and world's fastest Anrich Nortje for company in the bowling attack and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is least of a worry as far as Indian batters are concerned.

Secondly, Kohli, the best batter in the team, has not scored a Test hundred since 2019 and has an average of less than 30. It does not match the lofty standards that is associated with the Indian skipper.

He must be backing himself up to fire in this series.

Kohli is also going into the series after taking on the establishment. He made it clear what he thinks of a sitting BCCI president, who also happens to be a distinguished former national skipper.

But those who know Kohli understand that every little skirmish for him is a platform for a good scrap. In his head, he is someone who loves to fight a good fight and when he perceives the world to be against him, Kohli is at his best.

He has been in good form during the net session and South African attack could just be the meal he would like to feast on.

But he would need his new deputy KL Rahul to replicate his performance in England and also need Cheteshwar Pujara to score a few runs after having blunted the new Kookaburra if need be.

Iyer, who looks ahead of Rahane in battle for No. 5 slot, would be tested by Duanne Oliver's back of the length deliveries that can rear up on a Centurion track which promises to quicken up as match progresses.

In case of Rahane, he is completely out of confidence and that's never a good sign.

Rishabh Pant's game always goes up a notch or two in adverse conditions and skipper Kohli won't mind if he can make a mincemeat of left-arm spinner Maharaj with those one-handed sixes.

A lot will depend on how Rabada and Oliver start the proceedings.

But like any other away tour, the difference between the two sides could be Jasprit Bumrah, fresh from a break and raring to dismantle a batting line-up that depends on Elgar, his deputy Temba Bavuma and De Kock.

If Bumrah and Shami can blow up the top-order, the rest of the South African batters might not do well against Ravichandran Ashwin. Skipper Kohli will need all of that.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

Match Starts 1:30 pm.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Dean Elgar South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: How To Watch Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh Cricket Match

Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: How To Watch Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh Cricket Match

SA Vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India's Final Frontier, But Rahul Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: Suryakumar Yadav Keeps India Selectors In Check Ahead Of South Africa ODIs

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins Says He Was ‘Really Angry’ After Missing Adelaide Test

EXPLAINER | Guide To The Ashes, Test Cricket’s Biggest Stage

USA Vs IRE: Covid-19 Cancels USA Vs Ireland First One-Dayer In Fort Lauderdale

Happy Christmas 2021: David Warner Warms Up For Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test In Style

Ashes 2021-22: England Make Four Changes For MCG Test, Australia Hand Scott Boland Debut

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Drop Points As FC Goa Register Back-to-back Draws

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Drop Points As FC Goa Register Back-to-back Draws

Harbhajan Singh To Join Politics? Says, He Needs To Think About Lot Of Factors

Harbhajan Singh To Join Politics? Says, He Needs To Think About Lot Of Factors

Sanat Seth, Former India Goalkeeper, Dies At 91

Sanat Seth, Former India Goalkeeper, Dies At 91

Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak And A Murder Story In Dangal Of A Year For Indian Wrestling

Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak And A Murder Story In Dangal Of A Year For Indian Wrestling

Read More from Outlook

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Chinki Sinha / Six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush on Dec 4. Seven more people were killed and many injured in second round of firing that night.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Activists Call For End To 'Hate Politics' After Viral Communal Speeches

Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Activists Call For End To 'Hate Politics' After Viral Communal Speeches

Asad Ashraf / During a recent event held in Haridwar, several religious leaders affiliated with far-right Hindutva organisations asked Hindus to arm themselves and expel Muslims from India.

Advertisement