Qatar Vs India: Al Sadd Attacker Akram Afif Set To Miss 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier?

Qatar national football team's Akram Afif is reportedly set to miss his side's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against India. The match is scheduled for September 10, in Doha's Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, 10:00 PM IST.

The Villareal man, who is currently loaned to Al Sadd, was unhappy with his substitution in his side's previous outing Vs Afghanistan; which Qatar won 6-0. The 22-year-old also received a lot of criticism to his reaction.

The former Sevilla youth player has reportedly returned to his club, although no official statement has been released yet. He also reportedly didn't take part in Qatar's training session on Saturday.

It could also be due to his club's AFC Champions League quarter-final clash Vs Al Nassr, which is scheduled for September 16.

Meanwhile, India has also found itself amidst injury concerns. Star striker Sunil Chhetri could miss the match due to high fever and exhaustion. Also, there is a probability of Ashique Kuruniyan missing out on Igor Stimac's starting XI.