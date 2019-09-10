﻿
Sunil Chhetri could miss India national football team's second 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier clash Vs Qatar due to a possible injury as he missed the team's recent practice sessions. Also, Anirudh Thapa and Ashique Kuruniyan could miss out.

10 September 2019
The Indian national football team will probably be without star striker and captain Sunil Chhetri in their upcoming clash Vs Qatar. The Bengaluru FC man scored a goal in the 1-2 loss against Oman in the Blue Tigers' 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier opener. The match is scheduled to take place at Doha's Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, September 10, 10:00 PM IST. According to a goal.com report, the 35-year-old missed his side's training on Saturday. Also, the national team's Twitter account posted some training photos recently, where Chhetri was missing. It also looks like Anirudh Thapa and Ashique Kuruniyan are doubtful for the qualifier.

Thapa and Kuruniyan are also not present in the photograph.

According to a TOI report, the forward has been suffering for fever for the past 2-3 days and is very exhausted. The report also states that the Blue Tigers could miss two more important players.

Chhetri's absence could hurt India as Igor Stimac's roster lacks a perfect forward, with Balwant Singh and Manvir Singh as the only backups. Someone like Jobby Justin would have been hugely beneficial.

Stimac could also experiment with Chhangte or Kuruniyan in Chhetri's role, between the right and left flanks.

India and Qatar have met each other only once in senior level in 1996, when the former lost 6-0 in the 1998 World Cup qualifiers. The two countries have also met four times in U-23 competitions with Qatar winning thrice with the other ending in a draw.

