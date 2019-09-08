Qatar Vs India, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live Streaming, Venue, Date, Time And Other Details

With their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification chances hanging by a thread, India face Qatar at Doha's Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on September 10 in a must-win fixture. The Blue Tigers face a daunting task against the 2019 AFC Asian Cup champions and will need to play their a-level game against the World Cup hosts.

Qatar won their qualification opener against Afghanistan, 6-0. Meanwhile, Igor Stimac's side lost 1-2 at home.

Squads



Qatar (from): Saad Sheeb, Meshal Barsham, Mohammed Al-Bakri, Pedro, Salem Al-Hajri, Tareq Salman, Abdulkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Abdulaziz Al-Ansari, Hashim Ali, Bassam Al-Rawl, Assim Madibo, Almoez Ali, Karim Boudiaf, Ali Afif, Musaab Keder, Ahmed Fathy, Yousef Abdelrazzaq, Al Mahdi Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Abdulaziz Hatim, Abdullah Abdul Salam.

India (from): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Nikhil Poojari, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Broadcast

The match will be broadcasted via Star Sports. It will also be live streamed through Hotstar and Jio TV. Outlook will be providing the live commentary, updates and score on www.outlookindia.com/sports/football.

Date And Time

Qatar host India at Doha's Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on September 10. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST.