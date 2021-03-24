PT Usha, Gurbachan Singh Randhawa Named Selection Committee Heads For Juniors And Seniors

March 24, 2021
Poshan
Other members of the junior committee are Soma Biswas, Anand Menzes, Satbir Singh, Sandeep Sarkaria, Sunita Rani, Rama Chandran, Joseph Abraham, Harwant Kaur, M D Valsama and Kamal Ali Khan.

PTI 24 March 2021
PT Usha has been given charge of the junior selection committee.
Sprint legend P T Usha has been given charge of the junior selection committee, while hurdling great Gurbachan Singh Randhawa will head the senior panel in the latest appointments announced by the Athletics Federation of India. (More Sports News)

The 56-year-old Usha won multiple medals in the Asian Games in 100m, 200m, 400m and 4x400m besides finishing fourth in 400m hurdles in 1984 Olympics.

The senior selection committee, to be chaired by Randhawa, will have former chief coach Bahadur Singh, Bahadur Singh Saggu, Krishna Poonia, Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, Uday Prabhu, Praveen Jolly and Gopal Saini as other members.

The 81-year-old Randhawa had won a gold in decathlon in 1962 Asian Games and finished fifth in 110m hurdles in the 1964 Olympics.

"The role of each and every member of selection committee is very important and hence, we have included former athletes who have plenty of experience for this important role," AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said.
AFI president, secretary, chief coach and chairman planning committee will be ex-officio members of the committees.

