Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Manager, Cancels Conference After Inconclusive Covid Results

Manchester City manager Per Guardiola was about to speak to the media ahead of Sunday's Premier League 2021-22 encounter against Newcastle United. Manchester City sit atop of the league table.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was last seen among the attendees during Sergio Aguero's farewell press conference at Barcelona. | File photo

2021-12-18T10:11:52+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 10:11 am

Manchester City canceled Pep Guardiola’s news conference on Friday after the manager’s Covid-19 test returned inconclusive, the club said. Guardiola was scheduled to talk to the media ahead of the Premier League 2021-22 leader’s match at Newcastle on Sunday. (More Football News)

Half of the scheduled weekend matches have already been postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks at clubs, underscoring the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads. Guardiola attended Sergio Aguero’s retirement announcement in Barcelona on Wednesday and is now awaiting the result of another test.

The latest postponements brought the total number of top-flight games called off this week to nine.

The league has already reintroduced emergency measures — more frequent testing and wearing face masks indoors among them — but said its intention was to maintain the current schedule “where safely possible,” even as some managers called for a brief suspension in play.

The league said its board was assessing applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis.

