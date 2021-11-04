PAK Vs WI: Pakistan To Host West Indies For Six-Match T20, ODI Series In December

West Indies will visit Pakistan for a white-ball limited-overs series in December this year comprising three T20 Internationals and the same number of ODIs, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The ODI series will be West Indies’ fourth of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League where top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in India. The Caribbeans lie in eighth position out of 13 teams and have the opportunity to move above Pakistan into seventh position.

This will be the West Indies’ first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when three T20 internationals played. The two-time former World Champions will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said, “CWI would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and our own cricket operations, medical and security teams for the work that has gone into the organization of this tour.

“West Indies and Pakistan have always delivered exciting series and we’re looking forward to visiting Pakistan to complete what has been a hectic and momentous year of cricket in the light of the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The tour starts a new cycle of T20I cricket, building towards next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The ODIs also have great significance as West Indies looks to earn more points towards securing qualification for the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup in India in 2023,” he said.

The West Indies women’s cricket team are currently in Pakistan for three ODIs as part of their final preparations for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

West Indies Tour Of Pakistan Schedule

December 9 - West Indies arrive in Karachi

December 13 – 1st T20I, Karachi

December 14 – 2nd T20I, Karachi

December 16 – 3rd T20I, Karachi

December 18 – 1st ODI, Karachi

December 20 – 2nd ODI, Karachi

December 22 – 3rd ODI, Karachi