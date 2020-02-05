NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Makes Fun Of Jimmy Neesham, Hits Outlandish Reverse Sweep Six - WATCH

KL Rahul is Indian cricket team's 'Swiss knife,' and there's no stopping him now. After winning the man of the series award in India's 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, the versatile cricketer continued his red hot form in the ODIs by playing the role of a finisher in the series opener at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
During his 64-ball knock for 88 not out, the right-handed batsman hit three fours and six sixes, including an outlandish reverse sweep. As if making fun of Jimmy Neesham, the 27-year-old changed his stance and waited for the last ball of the penultimate over of the Indian innings, and coolly guided the ball over the third man for a maximum.
Watch the six here:
FREAKISH! pic.twitter.com/NlfUGXdDcD— Divyanshu (@MSDivyanshu) February 5, 2020
February 5, 2020
Put into bat, India rode on Shreyas Iyer's maiden century (103 off 107), skipper Virat Kohli's half-century (51 off 63) and of course, Rahul's 88 to post a big total of 347/4.
