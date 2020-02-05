NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Makes Fun Of Jimmy Neesham, Hits Outlandish Reverse Sweep Six - WATCH

February 05, 2020
KL Rahul hit an outlandish six off pacer Jimmy Neesham during the first ODI match between New Zealand and India at Hamilton on Wednesday

KL Rahul is Indian cricket team's 'Swiss knife,' and there's no stopping him now. After winning the man of the series award in India's 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, the versatile cricketer continued his red hot form in the ODIs by playing the role of a finisher in the series opener at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

During his 64-ball knock for 88 not out, the right-handed batsman hit three fours and six sixes, including an outlandish reverse sweep. As if making fun of Jimmy Neesham, the 27-year-old changed his stance and waited for the last ball of the penultimate over of the Indian innings, and coolly guided the ball over the third man for a maximum.

Watch the six here:

Put into bat, India rode on Shreyas Iyer's maiden century (103 off 107), skipper Virat Kohli's half-century (51 off 63) and of course, Rahul's 88 to post a big total of 347/4.

