﻿
A streaker believed to be Elena Vulitsky tried to invade the Lord's pitch during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2019
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-07-15T02:42:42+0530

The final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and New Zealand at Lord's in London on Monday witnessed an unexpected turn of event with a streaker unsuccessfully trying to invade the ground.

Report | Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage

According to reports, the spectator, believed to be Elena Vulitsky, was advertising the same x-rated website that the pitch invader at the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham promoted.

She was however hauled back into the stands by the ever vigilant stewards even she futilely tried to wrestle her way into the ground.

She is the mother of YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy who owns an x-rated porn-pranking website.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. The Kiwis set a target of 242 for England. Then the unthinkable happened. A tie.

