June 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Napoli Players Rally Behind Grieving Boss Gennaro Gattuso

Napoli Players Rally Behind Grieving Boss Gennaro Gattuso

The sister of Gennaro Gattuso died following an illness this week, and Napoli's players showed the head coach he was in their thoughts.

Omnisport 06 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Napoli Players Rally Behind Grieving Boss Gennaro Gattuso
Gennaro Gattuso is mourning after it was announced on Tuesday that his sister Francesca had died at the age of 37 following an illness.
Getty Images
Napoli Players Rally Behind Grieving Boss Gennaro Gattuso
outlookindia.com
2020-06-06T13:01:41+0530

Napoli players showed their support for Gennaro Gattuso by holding a minute's silence on Friday as the grieving head coach returned to training.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Gattuso is mourning after it was announced on Tuesday that his sister Francesca had died at the age of 37 following an illness.

She had worked as a secretary with Serie A club Milan, where Gattuso spent 13 years as a player and was later head coach.

Gattuso, 42, has been in charge of Napoli for almost six months, after succeeding Carlo Ancelotti in December.

The bond between the coach and his players, led by skipper Lorenzo Insigne, was made clear by the players' response to Gattuso at the Castel Volturno training ground on Friday.

"The day began with a very touching moment: the team wanted to express their closeness and make Gennaro Gattuso feel all their affection with a virtual hug," Napoli's website announced.

"Captain Insigne and the whole team observed a minute of recollection in memory of the Azzurro coach's sister before the start of training."

Next Story >>

Everton Have The Quality To Beat Liverpool: Jordan Pickford

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos