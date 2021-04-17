Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Match

After contrasting starts to their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, former champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in the ninth match on Saturday in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians lost the first match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore by two wickets in a last-ball thriller. The defending champions responded in style by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs.

David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad, in contrast, have lost both their matches to KKR by 10 runs and RCB by six runs and are the only side yet to open their points account in this season.

So, setting the combination right would be topmost on Sunrisers Hyderabad's to-do list when they take on a qualitatively superior Mumbai Indians. To make matters worse, the nature of the Chennai track is not great news for the 'Orange Army' that failed to chase down a total that was less than 150.

In fact, chasing has been Sunrisers' 'Achilles' heel' during the first two matches, once again bringing under the scanner, their lack of depth in the playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength. In these circumstances, facing a formidable team like Mumbai Indians, fresh from their 'Houdini Act' against KKR, would be a difficult proposition.

Head-to-head: This will be their 17th meeting, and they have an 8-8 head-to-head record. Last season, they shared the honours -- a 10-wicket win for Hyderabad and a 34-run win for Mumbai in the reverse fixture.

Match and telecast details

Match: 9th match of Indian Premier League 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Date: April 17 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai, India

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

