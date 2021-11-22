Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Mumbai City FC start their Indian Super League (ISL) title defence with a high-voltage clash against FC Goa on Monday. The match at Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa starts at 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News)
Both teams have developed a bit of rivalry in the last couple of ISL seasons due to their frequent meetings in the knockout stage. FC Goa, who finished fourth last season, have retained a lot of their core players besides their coach Juan Ferando. They started the pre-season quite early and also won the Durand Cup.
In contrast, defending champions and League Winners Shield holders have appointed a new head coach Des Buckingham in place of Sergio Lobera.
Hours before the kick-off, Mumbai City got possibly the greatest inspirational talk from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. The City Group are doing everything to have their footprints in India too.
We just received the most wholesome wish all the way from Manchester! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @ManCity
P.S: You are always welcome here, @PepTeam! ðÂÂÂÂ¬#MCFCFCG #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity ðÂÂÂÂµ pic.twitter.com/fufCtyFbUh— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 22, 2021
Head-to-head
The two sides have faced each other 18 times, with Mumbai City FC having won five matches, losing seven and drawing six.
Match and telecast details
Match: Fourth match of ISL 2021, Mumbai City vs FC Goa
Date: November 22 (Monday), 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa
TV Channels: Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Jalsha Movies, Asianet Plus, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
Likely XIs
Mumbai City: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Igor Angulo, Bipin Thounaojam.
FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.
Squads
Mumbai City
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Phurba Lachenpa; Defenders: Mourtada Fall (Senegal, captain), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Huidrom, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Valpuia aka Hmingthanmawia, Mandar Rao Dessai; Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel (Brazil), Brad Inman (Scotland), Ahmed Jahouh (Morocco), Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia aka Lalengmawia Ralte; Forwards: Igor Angulo (Spain), Ygor Catatau (Brazil), Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Bipin Thounaojam, Pranjal Bhumij.
Head Coach: Des Buckingham (England)
FC Goa
Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari; Defenders: Dylan Fox (Australia), Ivan Gonzalez (Spain, co-captain), Leander; D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes (co-captain), Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali; Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain, co-captain), Alberto Noguera (Spain), Muhammed Nemil, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes (co-captain), Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes; Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Airam Cabrera (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar.
Head Coach: Juan Ferrando (Spain).