Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Check match and telecast details of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 football match between Mumbai City and FC Goa - live streaming, TV channels, likely XIs, squads, haad-to-head record, kick-off time, etc.

Mumbai City players and staff pose for a photo op before their ISL 2021-22 season opener against FC Goa. | Courtesy: Twitter (@MumbaiCityFC)

2021-11-22T15:26:17+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 3:26 pm

Mumbai City FC start their Indian Super League (ISL) title defence with a high-voltage clash against FC Goa on Monday. The match at Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa starts at 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News)

Both teams have developed a bit of rivalry in the last couple of ISL seasons due to their frequent meetings in the knockout stage. FC Goa, who finished fourth last season, have retained a lot of their core players besides their coach Juan Ferando. They started the pre-season quite early and also won the Durand Cup.

READ: ISL 2021-22 - All You Need To Know

In contrast, defending champions and League Winners Shield holders have appointed a new head coach Des Buckingham in place of Sergio Lobera.

Hours before the kick-off, Mumbai City got possibly the greatest inspirational talk from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. The City Group are doing everything to have their footprints in India too.

Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other 18 times, with Mumbai City FC having won five matches, losing seven and drawing six.

Match and telecast details

Match: Fourth match of ISL 2021, Mumbai City vs FC Goa
Date: November 22 (Monday), 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Jalsha Movies, Asianet Plus, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Likely XIs

Mumbai City: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Igor Angulo, Bipin Thounaojam.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Squads

Mumbai City

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Phurba Lachenpa; Defenders: Mourtada Fall (Senegal, captain), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Huidrom, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Valpuia aka Hmingthanmawia, Mandar Rao Dessai; Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel (Brazil), Brad Inman (Scotland), Ahmed Jahouh (Morocco), Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia aka Lalengmawia Ralte; Forwards: Igor Angulo (Spain), Ygor Catatau (Brazil), Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Bipin Thounaojam, Pranjal Bhumij.
Head Coach: Des Buckingham (England)

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari; Defenders: Dylan Fox (Australia), Ivan Gonzalez (Spain, co-captain), Leander; D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes (co-captain), Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali; Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain, co-captain), Alberto Noguera (Spain), Muhammed Nemil, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes (co-captain), Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes; Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Airam Cabrera (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar.
Head Coach: Juan Ferrando (Spain).

